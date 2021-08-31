Jewell Randall Golden, 92

Jewell Randall Golden, born June 13, 1929, went home to be with Jesus on August 29, 2021. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by husband Carl E. Golden, parents Mr. and Mrs. William and Leo Yarber of Clinton, TN and brothers James S. Yarber of Palsbo, WA, Bill Yarber of Clinton, TN, Gene Yarber of Arizona and sister Ruby Hayes of Knoxville, TN.

She was a long-time Sunday school teacher at both Hillvale and Bethel Churches. She was a member of Extension Home Makers Club and an active participant in the Anderson County Fair and dress review.

Jewell enjoyed music; crafts of all kinds, sewing, weaving and painting were her favorites. She enjoyed gardening and growing her beautiful flowers.

Survivors are son and daughter-in-law Timothy E. Golden and wife Pamela R. Golden, granddaughter Holly Renee’ Lawhon and husband Bryon Lawhon, great-granddaughter Kali Jewell Lawhon, three great-grandsons, Skylar Lawhon, Zane Lawhon and Chase Lawhon. Two brothers Marvin Yarber (Rachel), of Clinton, TN, and Watson Yarber (Deena) of N.J. Two sisters, Peggy Cosey (Roger) of Sevierville, TN and Betty Carter (Ed) of Powell, TN and several nieces and nephews.

We do ask, if you have any Covid-19 symptoms, you please not attend for the safety of everyone.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 4-6 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the service to follow at 6:00 PM. Interment will be held at Norris Memorial Gardens on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11:00 AM. www.holleygamble.com

