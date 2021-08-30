Jewell Aileene Gallagher, Rocky Top

Jewell Aileene Gallagher age 85, of Rocky Top, passed away on August 25th, 2021 at the Oak Ridge Methodist Medical Center. She was born on April 14, 1936 to the late John Rollins and Lillian Hammons Sobiniak. Jewell was of the Christian Faith and loved to crochet. She is preceded in death by her parents, Husband Warner Rollins and sister Patsy Ruth Rollins. She is survived by:

Son                     Paul Rollins                           Lake City

Sisters               Brenda Leach & Jimmy         

Nephew             Jason Leach 

Great Niece       Allison Leach

A host of numerous cousins, family, and friends

Visitation: 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel

Funeral: 7:00 pm, Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Leach 

