Jerry D. Purcell, Harriman

Jerry D. Purcell age 78 of Harriman, TN passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.

Survived by his wife Betty F. Purcell of Harriman, TN

Daughters, Stephanie K. Manuszak and husband Jeffrey of La Porte, IN,

Beth A. Purcell of Harriman, TN

Son, Doug Purcell of Key West, FL

Sister, Pamela Graham and husband Ralph of Warrior, AL

Brother, Mickey Purcell and wife Carol of Chesterton, IN

Eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services and Burial will be private.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Purcell Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Jerry D. Purcell please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

