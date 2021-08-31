Jennings Bryan Meredith, Clinton

Jennings Bryan Meredith, age 81, of Clinton passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Clinton First Baptist Church. Jennings practiced law in Anderson County for 12 years and then became a General Sessions judge in Anderson County, where he served for 22 years until his retirement. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sterling and Mary Meredith; brothers, JT Meredith, Ottis Meredith & wife, Elsie, Sterling Meredith, Jr. & wife, Geneva and Daniel Boone Meredith, and; sisters, Ruth Sharp, and husband, Robert, Kathleen Morgan & husband, Clyde, Marie Broyles & husband, Curtis, and Viola Meredith.

He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Strong Meredith; daughter, Ashley Strittmatter, and husband, Mark; grandchildren, Emma Kathyrn Lowe, Jackson C. Lowe, Jacob A. Strittmatter, and Josie Kate Strittmatter; and sister-in-law, Norma Meredith.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the University of Tennessee Medical Center nurses and staff of the 12 th floor, PICU, & CVICU for the loving care given to Jennings and his family.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Clinton with a Celebration of Life service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church Christian Service Center, 225 N Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

