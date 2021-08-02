Jennifer Patton Neal, Heiskell

Jennifer Patton Neal, age 50 of Heiskell went home to be with her heavenly father on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born September 26, 1970, in Rocky Top, TN and was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Clarence & Ruby Geraldine Patton; sister, Ruby Jane Patton, & Mary Jane Reneau.

She is survived by her daughter, Leslie Jean Rutherford of Morgan County; son, Logan & wife Paisley Rutherford of Clinton; grandsons, Kaison and Enzo Rutherford; daughter, Cassie & husband Christopher Wilkinson; grandchildren, Krissy Johnson, Ephrym, Evee, Sophia, & Everly Wilkinson; son, Aaron Mowery; granddaughter, Raelyn Mowery; grandson, Mayson Williamson; mother-in-law, Helen Mowery; sisters-in-law, Diane Copeman & Lisa Mowery; very special friend, Kenneth Mowery; sister, Fran Armes; nephews, Josh & Chris Armes, Marvin McHugh & wife Kelly; nieces, Samantha & husband Tate Goins; special cousin, Bob Inman; special friends, Amanda & Greg Loggens, Sally Kuriger, & Sherry Minigie, & Williean Francis; aunts, Mary Ann Blankenship and Meredith Ball; uncle, Thomas Ball; several other nieces and nephews.

Jennifer also wanted to say a special thank you to all her friends at the American Legion #112 for all the support you gave to her and her sister.

The family would like to thank all the special friends, dear cousins, and specialists, and doctors at Park West Hospital for all the love and friendship given to Jennifer during this time.

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, August 7, 2021. Her Celebration of Life service will immediately follow in the chapel with Pastor Rick Murphy and Pastor David White officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

