James Timothy Johnson, Baby

James Timothy Johnson, the precious baby boy of Marcus and Cassandra Johnson, was born into the arms of angels on August 20, 2021, at 24 weeks. Sweet baby James was much loved and touched the lives of many.

He is survived by his parents, his big sisters Kailyn and Eliza, his grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 11:00 am and conducted by Sam Tollett, the Lead Pastor at Cumberland Fellowship Church. All are welcome. A gathering will take place at the home of Marcus and Cassandra Johnson afterward.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the name of sweet baby James to Cumberland Fellowship Church, 1640 West Ave., Crossville, TN 38555.

Arrangements by Martin Oak Ridge Funeral Home.

