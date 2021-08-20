James Loyd Greene, Kingston

Mr. James Loyd Greene age 80 of Kingston passed peacefully at his home with his loving wife and family at his side on August 17, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer and Parkinson’s. He was a Navy Veteran and retired from Consolidated Nuclear Security in Oak Ridge and also worked at TN Tool of Engineering.

He was preceded in death by his father: Everette Greene.

Mother: Ellen Cantrell Greene.

Brother: Ernest L. Greene.

He is survived by his wife of 18 years: Rosemary Harper Greene.

Son: Alan and wife Michell Greene.

Daughter: Misty Greene Mangum and husband Edward Johnson.

Sister: Virginia Ruth Vanatta.

Four grandchildren: Jace Alan, Garrett Keiffer, Zoe Madison, and Garret Lee.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Family and friends will gather at Kingston Community Center immediately following. Graveside service will be held at Smyrna Cemetery in McMinnville, TN on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at 1:00 PM

The family has asked that those wanting to order flowers, please call Oak Ridge Floral Company at (865) 482-9251 or online at www.oakridgefloralcompany.com

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Greene family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Loyd Greene, please visit our floral store.

