James Gilbert “Gil” Hamby, Rockwood

Mr. James Gilbert “Gil” Hamby, age 65, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born May 30, 1956, in Nashville, Tennessee. Gil was a member of the First Baptist Church, Rockwood, Tennessee, and was retired from the State of Tennessee, Department of Transportation. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie Hamby and Leslie Edna Clark Hamby; and grandmother, Matsy Clark.

Survivors include:

Companion of 44 years: Jane Nance of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Tessa Hamby of Rockwood, TN

Son: Michael Hamby of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Jamie Stout (Ben) of Oakdale, TN

Grandchildren: Nathan Phillips, Haley Phillips, Dalton Phillips, Kayla Hamby, Tatiana Hamby, Gabby Frady, “Lil Ben” Stout, Hayden Stout, and Nolan Stout

And several other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, August 6, 2021, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Marty Shadoan officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

