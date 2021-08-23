James Dewitte VanHuss, Clinton

James Dewitte VanHuss age 75 of Clinton went home to be with Jesus on Friday, August 20, 2021. James was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church. James retired from Clinton Utility Board where he worked cleaning brush and debris for many years. Throughout his life, he enjoyed watching Nascar and fishing. James was a loving husband, brother, and friend to many.

James is preceded in death by his loving wife, Bertha; son, Ray Wallace; brother, Jesse VanHuss and parents, Frank and Vernie VanHuss.



James is survived by sisters, Dorothy Hawkins and Edith VanHuss both of Clinton; niece, Kathi Kelsey of Clinton; nephews, Mark VanHuss of Clinton and Jamie VanHuss of Nashville and great-nephews Cody VanHuss and Ryan Kelsey of Clinton.

The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to James’ dear friends Fred Seiber and Junior Lowe for their care in the past year. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 1-2 PM with the funeral service to follow with Pastor Fred ”Buddy” Long officiating. Burial will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

