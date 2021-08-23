Jackie Ray Ooten Jr. (Slick), Rockwood

Jackie Ray Ooten, Jr. (Slick), age 75, of Rockwood, passed away August 22, 2021, at the Victoria Square Assistant Living in Rockwood. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army who fought with agent orange since then. He worked at the City of Chattanooga for several years. He was a good brother who loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Ooten and Cora Headrick; brothers, Edward, LeRoy, and Tony Ooten and sister, Helen Bullen.

He is survived by his son, Jackie Ray Ooten, Jr. and his mother, Ginger Workman of Jasper, TN.; sisters, Anna Mohring, Lena Bunch, Ida Zumstien, Minnie Taylor, and Marsha Byrge; brothers, Ray and Joe Roy Zumstien and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Herb Judkins officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jackie Ray Ooten, Jr.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jackie “Slick” Ray Ooten, of Rockwood, TN, please visit our floral store.

