Jackie Ray Ooten Jr. (Slick), Rockwood

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Jackie Ray Ooten, Jr. (Slick), age 75, of Rockwood, passed away August 22, 2021, at the Victoria Square Assistant Living in Rockwood.  He was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army who fought with agent orange since then.  He worked at the City of Chattanooga for several years.  He was a good brother who loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Ooten and Cora Headrick; brothers, Edward, LeRoy, and Tony Ooten and sister, Helen Bullen.

He is survived by his son, Jackie Ray Ooten, Jr. and his mother, Ginger Workman of Jasper, TN.; sisters, Anna Mohring, Lena Bunch, Ida Zumstien, Minnie Taylor, and Marsha Byrge; brothers, Ray and Joe Roy Zumstien and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Herb Judkins officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Jackie Ray Ooten, Jr.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jackie “Slick” Ray Ooten, of Rockwood, TN, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Timothy Lee Shipwash, Harriman

Timothy Lee Shipwash age 58, of Harriman, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Roane …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: