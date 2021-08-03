Jack “Clyde” Smith, 96, Rockwood

Jack “Clyde” Smith, age 96 of Rockwood, TN, passed away on Sunday, August 1st, 2021, at Signature Healthcare in Rockwood. He was born on April 11th, 1925, in Alabama. He was a Merchant Marine under the U.S. Coast Guard. He served in North Africa and at Normandy during D-Day invasion. He continued his career with Merchant Marine and traveled the world around 7 times. Afterward, he joined his brother back home running the Trading Post on Rockwood Mountain for over 40 years. He was a devoted Catholic his entire life and enjoyed working in the church. He is preceded in death by his parents: Harry Monroe and Sarah Margaret Stallings-Smith; Brothers: Perry, Joe, Woodrow, Clyde, and Cecil Smith. He is survived by:

Brother: James D. Smith (Wanda) of Rockwood, TN

Nephew: David Smith (Debbie) of Smyrna, TN

Butch Smith of Alabama

Niece: Mildred Ann Caldwell of Alabama

Great Nephew: Jimmy Caldwell of Alabama

Jamison Smith (Summer) of Maryville, TN

Great Niece: Marjorie M. Smith of Murfreesboro, TN

Great-great Nephew: Parker Smith of Maryville, TN

Special thanks to Charlie Clark, Clyde’s best friend and caretaker who is also a devoted Catholic and Blessed Sacrament Church in Harriman, TN.

Family and friends will meet on Saturday, August 7th, 2021, at 10 am for funeral Mass at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Harriman, TN. A private family entombment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Jack “Clyde” Smith.

