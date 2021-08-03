Ima Jean Elliott, Rocky Top

Ima Jean Elliott, age 87 of Rocky Top, passed away on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at her home. She was born on May 16, 1934, to the late Franklin and Berlena Duncan Beach in Anderson County. She was a member of Island Home Baptist Church. She loved all her family dearly, especially having grandchildren and great-grandchildren around her in the latter years. She also enjoyed cooking meals for her family. When she was able, she loved to play the guitar and sing gospel music. Ima Jean will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: husband, George Elliott; son, Jim Elliott; and all 9 of her siblings.

She is survived by: Deborah Harris and husband Rodney, Clyde Wesley Elliott, Bobby Elliott, and Benny Elliott; grandchildren, JJ, Natalie, Emilie, Jesse, Chris, Jennifer, Brandon, Noah, BJ, and Gracie; Great-grandchildren, Owen, Natalie, Maxx, George, Kensley, Ryan, Everly, Brycen, and Apollo; brother-in-law, Clyde Elliott, and wife Flo; sister-in-law, Helen Osborne and husband Jack; numerous friends; several nieces, nephews, and other family.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm with Rev. Dennis Galloway, Rev. Verlin Langford, and Bro. Leo Elliott. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10 am at Hillvale Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

