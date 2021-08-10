Hope Elaine “Wonder Woman” Beason, Kingston

Hope Elaine “Wonder Woman” Beason, age 49, of Kingston passed away suddenly Saturday evening at her home. She was born December 28, 1971, in Harriman and remained a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was of the Baptist faith. Hope was a Roane County High School graduate, class of 1990. She had worked as Operations Manager for SCG and also at Walden as Operations Manager. She received her CNA license in 2008 and her LPN license in 2010 from TCAT in Harriman. She was known by her nursing colleagues as Wonder Woman which was her idol. She also loved Shania Twain. Hope was very crafty and artistic. She also enjoyed gardening and was an avid collector of various things. She loved her children and family very much. Preceded in death by her dad, Jessie Henline; grandparents, M.D. & Pauline Humphrey.

SURVIVORS

Children

Abigail Beason & Brett Beason of Kingston

Mother

Linda Swafford & husband, Welzie of Harriman

Father of her children

Ricky Beason of Kingston

Special Cousin who was like a sister

Robin Scarbrough & husband, Greg of Coalfield

Special Friends

Ed & Lynda Thornburg of Kingston

Ralph & Kathy Sheffield of Harriman

Several aunts, uncles, extended family, and dear friends

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Fraker Funeral Home with Celebration of Life following at 1:00 pm, in the chapel with Robert Langford presiding.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to Fraker Funeral Home, 1445 Kingston Highway, Kingston, TN 37763, or by phone at (865) 717-7727. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Hope Elaine “Wonder Woman” Beason, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

