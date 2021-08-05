Home Invasion in Roane County leads to Arrest of Three

Dudley Evans 8 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 24 Views

A home invasion in the Eagle Furnace area of Rockwood last night results in a chase from Roane and Cumberland County authorities and ends in Cumberland County netting the arrest of 3 individuals. Captain Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Department tells us that a call of a home invasion occurred at a residence on Mary Brown Lane off Winton Chapel Road last night around 9pm, sending deputies to the scene only to see the suspect vehicle fleeing. The deputies began the pursuit that led them into Cumberland County along Hwy 70. Roane deputies decided to end their part of the chase, but Cumberland County resumed and stopped the car near Crab Orchard and took the three into custody. The three were identified as McKinsey Dion, David Dion, and Kristi Lovell, no age or addresses were given at this time. McKinsey Dion, and Kristi Lovell, according to Captain Hawn, face Aggravated Burglary and Theft of property charges in Roane County. David Dion faces possible charges in Roane but is to be charged in Cumberland County. We will have more on this story as we receive it.

McKinsey Brooke Dion

RaceW
SexF
Eye ColorGRN
Hair ColorRED
Weight125
Height5 03
Admit Date08-04-2021
Admit Time11:17 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Aggravated Burgulary08-04-2021General Sessions Stevens11-16-2021$5,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Theft of Property During Burglary08-04-2021General Sessions Stevens11-16-2021$2,500.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

Kristi Clear Lovell

RaceW
SexF
Eye ColorBRO
Hair ColorRED
Weight155
Height5 02
Admit Date08-04-2021
Admit Time11:17 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Aggravated Burgulary08-04-2021General Sessions Stevens11-16-2021$3,500.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Theft of Property During Burglary08-04-2021General Sessions Stevens11-16-2021$1,500.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Town of Oliver Springs Council and Water Board meet this evening at 6:30 and 7:00pm

Oliver Springs Town Council members and as Water Board members are set to meet for …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: