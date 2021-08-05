Home Invasion in Roane County leads to Arrest of Three

A home invasion in the Eagle Furnace area of Rockwood last night results in a chase from Roane and Cumberland County authorities and ends in Cumberland County netting the arrest of 3 individuals. Captain Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Department tells us that a call of a home invasion occurred at a residence on Mary Brown Lane off Winton Chapel Road last night around 9pm, sending deputies to the scene only to see the suspect vehicle fleeing. The deputies began the pursuit that led them into Cumberland County along Hwy 70. Roane deputies decided to end their part of the chase, but Cumberland County resumed and stopped the car near Crab Orchard and took the three into custody. The three were identified as McKinsey Dion, David Dion, and Kristi Lovell, no age or addresses were given at this time. McKinsey Dion, and Kristi Lovell, according to Captain Hawn, face Aggravated Burglary and Theft of property charges in Roane County. David Dion faces possible charges in Roane but is to be charged in Cumberland County. We will have more on this story as we receive it.

McKinsey Brooke Dion

Race W Sex F Eye Color GRN Hair Color RED Weight 125 Height 5 03 Admit Date 08-04-2021 Admit Time 11:17 PM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Aggravated Burgulary 08-04-2021 General Sessions Stevens 11-16-2021 $5,000.00 Appearance Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000 Theft of Property During Burglary 08-04-2021 General Sessions Stevens 11-16-2021 $2,500.00 Appearance Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000

Kristi Clear Lovell

Race W Sex F Eye Color BRO Hair Color RED Weight 155 Height 5 02 Admit Date 08-04-2021 Admit Time 11:17 PM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Aggravated Burgulary 08-04-2021 General Sessions Stevens 11-16-2021 $3,500.00 Appearance Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000 Theft of Property During Burglary 08-04-2021 General Sessions Stevens 11-16-2021 $1,500.00 Appearance Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000

