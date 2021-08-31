Highway Patrol Unit Struck while Responding to an Accident on I-40 (video)

Last night (Monday, August 30, 2021) a Tennessee Highway Patrol Unit (a 2020 Ford Explorer) was struck by another car while responding to a property damage accident on I-40. Around 9:15pm, Trooper Justin Hamby arrived on scene around the 353-mile marker on I-40 west bound in the left lane, when he was struck by a 2018 Honda Civic being driven by 18-year-old Francisco Martinez of Nashville. Both vehicles came to a final uncontrolled rest in the left lane of I-40, narrowly missing a county patrol unit that was on scene. A passenger in the car, 22-year-old Karen Ramirez Garcia, also of Nashville, was injured along with Martinez and Trooper Hamby. All three were transported to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries. Martinez faces charges of Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Drug Paraphernalia, Exercise Due Care, No driver’s license, Financial Responsibility. Garcia does not face any charges.
Francisco NMN Martinez
|Race
|H
|Sex
|M
|Eye Color
|BRO
|Hair Color
|BLK
|Weight
|155
|Height
|5 05
|Admit Date
|08-31-2021
|Admit Time
|4:05 AM
|Confining Agency
|Roane
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Reckless Endangerment
|08-30-2021
|General Session Humphrey
|09-28-2021
|$10,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|TN Highway Patrol
|THP – TNTHP0500
|Reckless Driving
|08-30-2021
|General Session Humphrey
|09-28-2021
|$5,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|TN Highway Patrol
|THP – TNTHP0500
|Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia
|08-30-2021
|General Session Humphrey
|09-28-2021
|$2,500.00
|Appearance Bond
|TN Highway Patrol
|THP – TNTHP0500
|Drivers To Exercise Due Care
|08-30-2021
|General Session Humphrey
|09-28-2021
|Appearance Bond
|TN Highway Patrol
|THP – TNTHP0500
|Driving Without A License
|08-30-2021
|General Session Humphrey
|09-28-2021
|Appearance Bond
|TN Highway Patrol
|THP – TNTHP0500
|Compliance with financial responsibility law required
|08-30-2021
|General Session Humphrey
|09-28-2021
|Appearance Bond
|TN Highway Patrol
|THP – TNTHP0500