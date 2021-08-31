Highway Patrol Unit Struck while Responding to an Accident on I-40 (video)

Last night (Monday, August 30, 2021) a Tennessee Highway Patrol Unit (a 2020 Ford Explorer) was struck by another car while responding to a property damage accident on I-40. Around 9:15pm, Trooper Justin Hamby arrived on scene around the 353-mile marker on I-40 west bound in the left lane, when he was struck by a 2018 Honda Civic being driven by 18-year-old Francisco Martinez of Nashville. Both vehicles came to a final uncontrolled rest in the left lane of I-40, narrowly missing a county patrol unit that was on scene. A passenger in the car, 22-year-old Karen Ramirez Garcia, also of Nashville, was injured along with Martinez and Trooper Hamby. All three were transported to the hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries. Martinez faces charges of Reckless Endangerment, Reckless Driving, Drug Paraphernalia, Exercise Due Care, No driver’s license, Financial Responsibility. Garcia does not face any charges.

Video Courtesy of Peyton Payne

Francisco NMN Martinez

RaceH
SexM
Eye ColorBRO
Hair ColorBLK
Weight155
Height5 05
Admit Date08-31-2021
Admit Time4:05 AM
Confining AgencyRoane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Reckless Endangerment08-30-2021General Session Humphrey09-28-2021$10,000.00Appearance BondTN Highway PatrolTHP – TNTHP0500
Reckless Driving08-30-2021General Session Humphrey09-28-2021$5,000.00Appearance BondTN Highway PatrolTHP – TNTHP0500
Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia08-30-2021General Session Humphrey09-28-2021$2,500.00Appearance BondTN Highway PatrolTHP – TNTHP0500
Drivers To Exercise Due Care08-30-2021General Session Humphrey09-28-2021 Appearance BondTN Highway PatrolTHP – TNTHP0500
Driving Without A License08-30-2021General Session Humphrey09-28-2021 Appearance BondTN Highway PatrolTHP – TNTHP0500
Compliance with financial responsibility law required08-30-2021General Session Humphrey09-28-2021 Appearance BondTN Highway PatrolTHP – TNTHP0500

