Helen Collins Orr, Oak Ridge

Helen Collins Orr, age 90, of Oak Ridge, passed away, July 27, 2021. She was born in Nashville and worked for the phone company there before being transferred to Oak Ridge in 1952. Once leaving the phone company, Helen then went into the banking industry for over 30 years. Lastly, she worked for the Rogers Group, where she met her second husband, Charles. Once retired, Helen traveled the world with her best friend, Rachel, with who she has now been reunited with. She was a world traveler, avid gardener, animal lover, and a great cook. She was very creative and loved arts & crafts.

Helen was preceded in death by husband, Charles Eugene Orr, Sr.; parents, Asa & Elizabeth Prince; brothers, Ralph, William, and Alec Prince; best friend, Rachel Woodard; and lifelong friend, Jean Sexton. Survivors include daughters, Deborah C. Hackler and husband John Thomas Sr. and Robyn Longest; sister, Lilian Lee; brothers, Walter Prince, and wife, Mary Ann, and Paul Prince and wife, Christine; several nieces & nephews; and special friend, Barbara Case & Family.

The family will hold an inurnment at 11 am, Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

