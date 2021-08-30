Harold Franklin “Hal” Taylor, Clinton

Harold Franklin “Hal” Taylor, 68, passed away on August 27, 2021, at his residence. The Clinton, TN native was passionate about his job, even after retirement, with The Southern Company and was a former Tennessee Tech graduate and baseball alum. Hal always enjoyed playing or watching baseball, playing racquetball, visiting casinos in Murphy/Cherokee/Las Vegas, collecting stamps/coins/arrowheads, repairing computers, drawing electrical circuits, playing video games, taking pictures with his telescope, monitoring the stock market, and watching America’s Got Talent. Hal was a loving father, son and brother. Most of all he enjoyed providing for his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Andrew Jack Taylor; and he preceded his mother, Dortha Jean Hoskins Taylor, in death by 1 day.

He is survived by his son, Lance Taylor; daughter, Tara Nicole Taylor Ayers (Brandon); sister, Mary Bronwyn Bunch (Jackie); brother, Bobby Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.

Hal would say there can only be two answers in this world, “only on Thursdays” or “2 and ½”.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary to honor Harold and his mother Dortha on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. Rev. Scott Jones will be officiating. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.



