Hagerty Statement on Inflation and Rising Prices

Brad Jones 5 hours ago National News Leave a comment 3 Views

NASHVILLE, TN—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, today released the following statement in response to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), showing that prices rose again in July as a result of inflation:

“The Biden Administration can deny it all they want but inflation—an insidious tax—is here and real. Consumer prices in July rose again at the fastest rate since 2008 and another 6 percent annualized above where they were just in June. Yet just a few hours ago we saw Democrats hell-bent on continuing to throw around another $3.5 trillion-plus like Monopoly money. From cars, to gas, to groceries, to homes—prices are going up. The inflation that the Democrats’ partisan spending sprees are fueling is cutting into Tennesseans’ hard-earned savings, decreasing real earnings, and hurting our retirees most by eroding the value of their cash savings.”

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Blackburn, Wicker Introduce Federal Data Privacy Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), ranking member of the Subcommittee on Consumer …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: