Gregory Kent Knight (John), Caryville

Gregory Kent Knight (John) age 60, of Caryville, TN passed away on August 5, 2021. John was born in Lake City on June 27, 1961, to Eugene (Sheeny) Knight and Barbara Jean Lowe Hatmaker. He loved spending time with his grandkids and family. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, four-wheeling, and eating at Mexican. He loved his career of 30+ years as a lineman & traveling the world. John is preceded in death by Father Eugene (Sheeny) Knight, Dad John-Roger Lowe, Mother Barbara Jean Lowe, Wife Anita Knight, Brothers Dave Goodman, and Greg Lowe. John is survived by:

Son Tyler & Brittany Knight

Daughter Jennifer & Ricky Crisp

Grandchildren Jordan, Lucas & Kinsey Crisp, Makinzlee & Kane Knight

Brothers Robby Lowe & Rhonda

Ronnie and Kelly Lowe

Tony & Karen Lowe

Jeff Knight

Sisters Tammy & Ira Stewart

Kris & David McEntire

Karen & Joe Askin

Sherry Earl

Kelly Lowe

A host of nieces, nephews, and special friends

Visitation: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 8:00 pm, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

