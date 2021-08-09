Gregory Kent Knight (John), Caryville

Gregory Kent Knight (John) age 60, of Caryville, TN passed away on August 5, 2021. John was born in Lake City on June 27, 1961, to Eugene (Sheeny) Knight and Barbara Jean Lowe Hatmaker. He loved spending time with his grandkids and family. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, four-wheeling, and eating at Mexican. He loved his career of 30+ years as a lineman & traveling the world. John is preceded in death by Father Eugene (Sheeny) Knight, Dad John-Roger Lowe, Mother Barbara Jean Lowe, Wife Anita Knight, Brothers Dave Goodman, and Greg Lowe. John is survived by:
Son Tyler & Brittany Knight
Daughter Jennifer & Ricky Crisp
Grandchildren Jordan, Lucas & Kinsey Crisp, Makinzlee & Kane Knight
Brothers Robby Lowe & Rhonda
Ronnie and Kelly Lowe
Tony & Karen Lowe
Jeff Knight
Sisters Tammy & Ira Stewart
Kris & David McEntire
Karen & Joe Askin
Sherry Earl
Kelly Lowe
A host of nieces, nephews, and special friends
Visitation: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.
Funeral Service: 8:00 pm, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gregory Kent Knight, please visit our floral store.