Gregory Kent Knight (John), Caryville

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 16 Views

Gregory Kent Knight (John) age 60, of Caryville, TN passed away on August 5, 2021. John was born in Lake City on June 27, 1961, to Eugene (Sheeny) Knight and Barbara Jean Lowe Hatmaker. He loved spending time with his grandkids and family. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, four-wheeling, and eating at Mexican. He loved his career of 30+ years as a lineman & traveling the world. John is preceded in death by Father Eugene (Sheeny) Knight, Dad John-Roger Lowe, Mother Barbara Jean Lowe, Wife Anita Knight, Brothers Dave Goodman, and Greg Lowe. John is survived by:

Son                        Tyler & Brittany Knight

Daughter               Jennifer & Ricky Crisp

Grandchildren        Jordan, Lucas & Kinsey Crisp, Makinzlee & Kane Knight

Brothers                Robby Lowe & Rhonda

                              Ronnie and Kelly Lowe 

                              Tony & Karen Lowe

                              Jeff Knight

Sisters                   Tammy & Ira Stewart

                              Kris & David McEntire

                              Karen & Joe Askin

                              Sherry Earl 

                              Kelly Lowe

A host of nieces, nephews, and special friends

Visitation: 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 8:00 pm, Monday, August 9, 2021, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gregory Kent Knight, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Samuel “Sammy” Necola Patterson, Clinton

Samuel “Sammy” Necola Patterson of Clinton, Tennessee went home to the Lord on August 7, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: