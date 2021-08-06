Golf Tournament Supporting the Local Community

The Summer Golf Challenge Tournament benefitting the Free Medical Clinic and scholarship programs for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. (Oak Ridge Chapter), Omega Psi Phi Fraternity (Oak Ridge Chapter), and the Hoofers Golf Club of Oak Ridge, is returning to an on-site event this year. The tournament will follow COVID-19 guidelines in place at the time. The tournament will be conducted August 21, 2021, at Oak Ridge Country Club with a shotgun start at 1:30 pm and check-in starting at 12:00 noon. The tournament has supported the local organizations and the community for more than 15 years.

The Free Medical Clinic is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization offering free medical services to those who live in Anderson, Morgan, and Roane counties. Services are provided to those who do not have insurance coverage and cannot afford to pay for medical services due to their income and are not eligible for government subsidized healthcare. During the pandemic, the Free Medical Clinic has continued to provide medical services, and because of COVID-19 the need has been greater.

Proceeds from the tournament also provide Scholarships for needy and deserving students in the area. Since this tournament started more than 100 scholarships have been presented to local students through Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and the Hoofer’s Golf Club. This year the Hoofer’s Golf Club also sponsored a community free food giveaway for needy families.

This golf tournament will allow golfers to play Oak Ridge Country Club in 4-person scramble while having fun and supporting a great cause.

Golfers can find out more information about the tournament and register at http://summergolfchallenge.com. The registration fee is $100/golfer ($400/team of four) by August 14th and $125 per player after August 14, 2021. Golfers can also submit the names of their team participants and contact information for their team captain, along with a check made out to Annual Summer Golf Challenge, P.O. Box 4323, Oak Ridge, TN 37831-4323. We also welcome hole sponsorships of $150 each payable via mail to the address above or online at http://summergolfchallenge.com. Other sponsorship levels can be found and paid online or by check mailed to Annual Golf Challenge.

Your support is greatly needed during these times and will be greatly appreciated as we continue to help those in our community who need it most. Feel free to email us at [email protected] or call (865) 482-1521.

