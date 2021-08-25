Glenn M. Wright, Andersonville

Glenn M. Wright, Age 87 of Andersonville, TN passed away Monday morning, August 16, 2021, at the Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, TN. After retiring from the Navy after 24 years and then retired from Civil Service having spent 21 years there.

Survivors include his wife, Sonia Wright, daughters, Teresa & Don Rogers, and Melanie & Wade Causey. He also leaves 3 grandsons, 2 great-grandsons, 3 great grand-daughters, and an extended family.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Beaches Memorial Gardens in Atlantic Beach, FL with full Military Honors.

Hatmaker Funeral Home of Rocky Top, TN and Quinn Shalz Funeral Home of Jacksonville, FL in charge of arrangements.

