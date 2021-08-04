Frankie “Frank” Honaker, 98, Oak Ridge

Frankie “Frank” Honaker, age 98, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. He was born, October 25, 1922, to the late George W. & Ella Ray Honaker, of Honaker, VA. His hometown of Honaker was named after his forefathers who settled there. They were carpenters and gunsmiths who owned and operated grist mills. He served two and a half years in the Civilian Conservation Corps (C.C.C.) and three years in the Navy. He served aboard U.S.S.-L.S.T. 497 in World War II, which participated in the invasion of France on D-Day in Normandy, June 6, 1944. He was an electrician aboard the ship and the first electrical inspector for the city of Oak Ridge, where he worked for nearly 30 years before retiring.

Frank was preceded in death by first wife, Marion Hedgecock; second wife, Marty McMahan; step-son, Bernie “Chip” Sisk; four sisters; and five brothers. He was the last one of his family.

Survivors include son, John Honaker, and wife, Becky of Venice, FL; grandson, Jonathan Honaker of Venice, FL; granddaughter, Lyndsay Honaker, and husband, Nick; grandson, Taylor Honaker and wife, Tionna of Billings, MT; step-grandson, Stan Sisk and wife, Kellie of Knoxville; step-granddaughter, Samantha Sisk of Oak Ridge; great-grandchildren, Elena and Ella Mae; and step-great-grandchildren, Adrienne, Anderson, and Emory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge, 102 South Jefferson Circle, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.

As per his request, a private family graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, where he will be buried next to his second wife, Marty. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Frank Honaker, please visit our Tribute Store.

