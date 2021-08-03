Frances “Nanny” Louise Sneed-McLean, Westel

Frances “Nanny” Louise Sneed-McLean, age 65 of Westel, TN, was born in Soddy Daisy, TN, on December 31st, 1945. She went home to see her Heavenly Father peacefully on August 1st, 2021. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. She worked as a CAN for 40 years. She was a loving mother and grandmother to nearly everyone she met. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the light of her life. She also enjoyed being outside on nice sunny days. She has always had a zest for life and the deepest love for the Lord. NO matter what you needed to talk about, she was always a listening ear and a kind heart. She always had a love in her heart for everyone she met. Her sweet, kind, sincere soul and smile will be dearly missed. She is welcomed into her heavenly home by her husband and lover of her life of 38 years: Jimmy Forsythe McLean; Mother: Marie C. Collins-Sneed; Father: Jonathan W. Sneed; Mother and Father-in-law: C.B. and Della McLean; Aunt and Uncle: Frank and Edith Hutcheson; 7 grandchildren, and so many more. She is deeply missed and loved by those still left behind who include:

Daughters: Ashley McLean-Nail (Darren) of Westel, TN

Angela Higdon of Westel, TN

Sons: Stephen Kutil (Rebecca)

Shannon Kutil

Christopher Kutil of Dayton, TN

Billy McLean (Gail) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Coty Kutil, Travis Crowe, Sydney Higdon, Keely Kutil

Great Grandchildren: Caden & Bunny Kutil, Brylee & Caylee Nail, Levi Crowe, Alianah Wright, Christian Parsons

Sisters: Wilma Buthune (Jim) of Rossville, GA

Billy Mae Stewart (Estel) of Soddy Daisy, TN

Sue Hindman (David) of Soddy Daisy, TN

Lee Schafer (Jim) of Dayton, TN

Brother: James Bunch (Barbara) of Soddy Daisy, TN

Adopted Daughters of the heart: Cameron Parsons (Cody) of Crab Orchard, TN and Keshia Eaton of Rockwood, TN

Special Nephew: Charles Lee McLean

Special Niece: Maci Schafer

And a host of nieces, nephews, and so many adopted children and grandchildren at heart who she loved so dearly.

The family would like to also thank the Roane Covenant Hospice for their involvement in her last journey in life, and also a special thanks to her nurse, Mariann, and social worker Ashley. You two were the biggest help and comfort during this time. You will never know how much you mean to us.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary with Pastor Bobby Schafer and Pastor Mark Cooley officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the McLean Cemetery in Westel, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Frances L. Sneed-McLean.

