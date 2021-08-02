Fleischmann Mourns Passing of Lynn Duncan

Photo by the Knoxville News-Sentinel

Chattanooga, TN U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement mourning the passing of Lynn Duncan, wife of former-U.S. Representative Jimmy Duncan.

“I am incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Lynn Duncan. Lynn was a pillar of the Knoxville community and an example of selfless devotion to serving others. Throughout my time in Congress, I got to know Lynn and know how much her work meant to her community and her family. East Tennessee is a better place because of her life and service, and we will all greatly miss Lynn. Brenda and I send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Duncan family during this time of grief.”

