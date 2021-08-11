FILL YOUR GRILL WITH FARM-DIRECT MEATS FOR FREE

NASHVILLE — Pick Tennessee Products’ “Fill Your Grill” contest is back and this year, taking place during the Tennessee State Fair.

Between Aug. 12 and 21, you can register online to win $200 worth of local meats from your choice of Tennessee farms participating in Pick Tennessee Products. On Monday, Aug. 23, 12 random winners will be selected and notified.

“Our Fill Your Grill contest continues to be a popular and prominent opportunity that shows just how easy it is to support local meat producers,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “For a chance to win $200 worth of quality, local meat, the few minutes it takes to register is definitely worth the chance of getting top-notch food for friends and family this summer.”

Entrants choose what farm they’d like to visit and what kinds of meats and cuts they would select if they win. Each contestant must choose the farm that offers what he or she wants, whether it’s beef, pork, lamb, goat, poultry, or some of everything. To enter, visit www.picktnproducts.org and click on the “Fill Your Grill” banner slide. There is no cost to winners and a cash prize is not offered in lieu of meat selections. Winners are responsible for picking up the meat from their chosen farm.

Several organizations partner with Pick Tennessee to support meat producers and highlight the opportunity for citizens to purchase meats directly from farms. The Tennessee Beef Industry Council, the Tennessee Pork Producers Association, and the Tennessee Sheep Producers Association work together to promote the contest.

To register for Fill Your Grill or find farms near you, go to www.PickTNProducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about seasonal recipes, products, and activities.

