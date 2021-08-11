Fatality Crash on Hwy 27 Wednesday Morning in Rockwood

Rockwood Police, Fire, and EMS were all sent to a fatal crash scene this morning around 10am at the north entrance to Wal-Mart. A tractor trailer heading northbound on Hwy 27 struck a pickup truck in a T-bone style impact as the pickup was attempting to cross the northbound lanes into the shopping center. The pickup driver was administered CPR but was pronounced deceased at the scene. The truck driver was not injured. The Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted the Rockwood Police Department in the investigation. At this time, no names have been released. The man who died was the lone occupant in the vehicle. More on this as it becomes available.

