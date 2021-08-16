Evelyn Louise Livingston, 96

Evelyn Louise Livingston went to her heavenly home on August 14, 2021. She was 96 years old and was still living in a home she loved. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, painting, chair caning, upholstery, and other creative endeavors. She especially enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her family during camping reunions on the Tennessee River.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Gordon Livingston. Born to Isaac and Polly Primm, she was the last surviving sibling of eight children. She is survived by three children: Marsha Livingston and husband Mark Bishop, Gary Livingston and Glen Livingston; two grandchildren Kelly (Chelsea) Livingston and Karen (Nathan) Alves; one great-grandchild Henley Livingston.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, her favorite charity.

The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 20, 2021. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of the arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

