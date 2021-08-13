Elsie Brown, Knoxville

Elsie Brown, age 87 of Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Summit View of Farragut. She was born December 29, 1933, in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Frank and Mamie Wallace. Throughout her life, she loved flowering and spending time with family and friends. In addition to her parents she is also survived by her sisters & brothers-in-law, May Stooksbury & husband Delbert and Mildred Tudor & husband Johnny; brothers and & sisters-in-law, David Wallace & wife Evelyn, Francis Wallace & wife Madeline, Bruce Wallace & wife Louise, Archie Wallace & wife Edna, Bobby Wallace & wife Jean, & Teddy Wallace.

She is survived by her daughters, Pam Hamby & husband Jim of Clinton and Theresa Williams of Knoxville; son, Anthony Sharp & wife Katherine of Knoxville; grandchildren, Jason Cox & wife Lisa, Angie Hamby Telisa McBee & husband David, Madison Sharp, Lindsey Sharp, & Jackson Sharp; great-grandchild, Melia McBee, Claire, Jacob, & Emma Cox; sister-in-law, Ruth Wallace of Luttrell; several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Summit View of Farragut for the loving care & friendship given to Elsie for the past 17 years.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Sunday, August 15, 2021, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be at 10:00 am Monday at Redhill Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

