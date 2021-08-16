Elizabeth Anne Sams Jenkins, Oak Ridge

Elizabeth Anne Sams Jenkins, 90, long-time Oak Ridger, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born June 21, 1931, in Flag Pond, TN, the daughter of James Carl Sams and Elizabeth Althea Daves Sams. Anne and her family came to Oak Ridge in 1942 from Flag Pond when her father, “Cap” Sams accepted a job as captain of the guard force. She attended Oak Ridge schools and graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1949. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ernest Sams and George Sams. In the early 1950’s she worked at The Oak Ridger and worked 20 years with McCrory’s from 1968 – 1988. In 1988, she began working for the Anderson County Health Department and continued until her retirement. Anne was a faithful life-long member of Robertsville Baptist Church where she was active in choir, music ministries, Tabitha’s Table, and numerous mission ministries. She loved her church and her church family.

She is survived by son, Mike Jenkins and wife Irene of Oak Ridge; daughter, Jill Goodman and husband Buster of Maryville; grandchildren, Elizabeth Goodman of Knoxville, Matt Goodman and wife Kayla of Knoxville, Mary Anne Peltz and husband Paul of Louisville, Matt Vespie and wife Leta of Wartburg, Phil Vespie of Wartburg and Kathy Mynatt of Knoxville; 8 – great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews to whom she was very close.

The family wishes to extend their thanks and appreciation to the Groves of Oak Ridge and to her caregiver, Susan Tipton for their wonderful care, friendship, and compassion for the last 3 ½ years. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, from 11 am – 1 pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will begin at 1 pm with Rev. Brian Scott officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials in Anne’s memory can be made to Robertsville Baptist Church, 251 Robertsville Road, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Anne Sams Jenkins please visit our Tribute Store.

