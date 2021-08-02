Edward “Van” Blankinship, Oak Ridge

Edward “Van” Blankinship, age 95, of Oak Ridge, passed away, July 28, 2021. He was a proud veteran of the US Army, honorably serving our country in both World War II and the Korean Conflict. Van worked as a chemist at K-25 Gaseous Diffusion Plant for over 30 years before retiring.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Billie Jean Blankenship; parents, Pete & Wilma Blankinship; brother, Glenn Blankinship; sister, Elizabeth Blankinship; and great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Walls.

Survivors include stepson, Michael Johnson, and wife, Brenda; granddaughter, Melinda Walls; grandson, Bradley Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Dalton & Karrington Walls.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charity of your choice. A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Weatherford Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

