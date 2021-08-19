Dylan Ray Braden, 26, Jacksboro

Dylan Ray Braden, age 26 of Jacksboro, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021, during a tragic motor vehicle accident. He was born on July 14, 1995, in Knoxville. He loved lifting weights and drinking bourbon. He also enjoyed playing video games. He had a soul of gold and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Lucille Smiddy, and Morris Braden.

He is survived by: wife, Abigail Braden; mother, Michelle Allen; father, Todd Braden; sister, Kasey Braden; niece, Brylee Reneman; nephew, Zailer Morris; grandmother, Sue Saunders and husband Mark; Father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rick and Terri Ryan; sisters-in-law, Rachel Ryan, Carly Ryan; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 5-7 pm with the memorial service to follow at 7 pm. www.holleygamble.com

