Duncan Mac McGhee, Maryville

Duncan Mac McGhee, age 43 of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away on August 24, 2021 at his residence. Duncan was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on August 9, 1978. Duncan was very family-oriented and had a big heart. He enjoyed swimming. Duncan is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Ball McGhee.
Survivors:
Son Brandon Paine
Daughter Brittany Paine
Siblings Gina White
Linda James
Darla Scott
Kim and Jerry Jones
Jeff and Nick Hart
Brian Hart
Donald and Vickie McGhee
Nicolette Breeden
Melanie and Bouya Fall
Ian and Calei McGhee
Parents Donald and Brigitte McGhee
Spouse Mike Stomp
Special Friend Charlie Lowe
Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 29, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Harness McGhee Cemetery in Caryville, Tennessee.
