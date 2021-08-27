Duncan Mac McGhee, Maryville

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Duncan Mac McGhee, age 43 of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away on August 24, 2021 at his residence. Duncan was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on August 9, 1978. Duncan was very family-oriented and had a big heart. He enjoyed swimming. Duncan is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Ball McGhee.

Survivors:

Son   Brandon Paine

Daughter   Brittany Paine

Siblings   Gina White

                 Linda James

                  Darla Scott

                Kim and Jerry Jones

               Jeff and Nick Hart

             Brian Hart

            Donald and Vickie McGhee

             Nicolette Breeden

           Melanie and Bouya Fall

            Ian and Calei McGhee

Parents   Donald and Brigitte McGhee

Spouse   Mike Stomp

Special Friend Charlie Lowe

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 29, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Harness McGhee Cemetery in Caryville, Tennessee.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Duncan, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Kyle Burton, 82

Kyle Burton, age 82, passed away on August 24, 2021. He was a member of …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: