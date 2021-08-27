Duncan Mac McGhee, Maryville

Duncan Mac McGhee, age 43 of Maryville, Tennessee, passed away on August 24, 2021 at his residence. Duncan was born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on August 9, 1978. Duncan was very family-oriented and had a big heart. He enjoyed swimming. Duncan is preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Ball McGhee.

Survivors:

Son Brandon Paine

Daughter Brittany Paine

Siblings Gina White

Linda James

Darla Scott

Kim and Jerry Jones

Jeff and Nick Hart

Brian Hart

Donald and Vickie McGhee

Nicolette Breeden

Melanie and Bouya Fall

Ian and Calei McGhee

Parents Donald and Brigitte McGhee

Spouse Mike Stomp

Special Friend Charlie Lowe

Visitation: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Sunday, August 29, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Harness McGhee Cemetery in Caryville, Tennessee.

