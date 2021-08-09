Donna Olmstead Daniels, Harriman

Ms. Donna Olmstead Daniels, age 71, of Harriman passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, at her home. She was a loving wife, good momma, and nannie. Donna loved Harriman, Riverfront Park, and helping with parades and events. She never met a stranger and enjoyed helping others.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Billy Joe Daniels.

Parents: Hiram & Lena Olmstead.

She is survived by three daughters & sons-in-law: Tracie & Stan Wilson, Andrea & Trenton Kelsay, and Amanda & Charles Reynoles.

Brother & sister-in-law: Wayne & Julie Olmstead.

Sister & brother-in-law: Pam & Danny Fowler.

10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Along with several nieces and nephews, and friends.

The family will meet Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 2:00 pm in Roane Memorial Gardens for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, honored to be serving the Daniels family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna Gwen (Olmstead) Daniels, please visit our floral store.

