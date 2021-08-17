Donald L. Bordinger, Oak Ridge

Donald L. Bordinger, age 93, of Oak Ridge, went to be with the Lord, August 15, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. He was a proud Veteran of the US Marine Corp and had retired from Oak Ridge High School, where he served as Principal. Don attended and played football at the University of Tennessee. He was a member of the University of Tennessee National Championship Football Teams in 1950 and 1951. He then coached alongside Coach Gen. Robert R. Neyland for the 1952 season. Don would later coach football for Oak Ridge High School, leading the team in becoming the 1958 Mythical National Champions. He was also a red belt in Isshin-Ryu Karate and previously was inducted to the Isshin-Ryu Hall of Fame in 2007.

Don was preceded in death by parents, Lawrence & Gertrude Bordinger; and sister, Dorothy Wentzel. Survivors include son, Larry Bordinger; daughter, Michelle Jackson and husband, Scott; grandchildren, Garrett & Morgan Jackson; great-grandson, Maddux Jackson; sister, Carla Larson, and husband, Ted; former wife and mother to his children, Barbara Jean Bordinger; nieces, Connie Packard & Gwen Warren; and great-nieces, Lindsey Packard & Leah Fredrick.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the entire staff at the Alexander Guesthouse and all departments of Methodist Medical Center for their excellent care at every step of the way along Don’s journey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association at 10 Glenlake Pkwy NE South Tower, Suite 400, Atlanta, GA 30328 or www.heart.org. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Steve McDonald officiating. Interment will be at 10 am Friday, August 20, 2021, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Garden of Christus. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald L. Bordinger please visit our Tribute Store.

