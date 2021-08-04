Donald Bowles, Wartburg

Mr. Donald Bowles, age 76 of Wartburg, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.​​

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Dorothy Oliver Bowles. And one sister: Peggy Thompson.​​

He is survived by his daughter: Deborah Bowles of Georgia. One brother: Mike Bowles of Utah. One sister: Susan Jones of Wartburg. And a stepdaughter: Shelly. ​

All services will be private.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Donald Bowles.

