Donald Bowles, Wartburg

Mr. Donald Bowles, age 76 of Wartburg, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.
He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Dorothy Oliver Bowles. And one sister: Peggy Thompson.
He is survived by his daughter: Deborah Bowles of Georgia. One brother: Mike Bowles of Utah. One sister: Susan Jones of Wartburg. And a stepdaughter: Shelly.
All services will be private.
All services will be private.