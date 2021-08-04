Donald Bowles, Wartburg

News Department 6 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

Mr. Donald Bowles, age 76 of Wartburg, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.​​

He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Dorothy Oliver Bowles. And one sister: Peggy Thompson.​​

He is survived by his daughter: Deborah Bowles of Georgia. One brother: Mike Bowles of Utah. One sister: Susan Jones of Wartburg. And a stepdaughter: Shelly. ​

All services will be private.  

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com. Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Donald Bowles. 

About News Department

Check Also

Manuel Gomez, Dayton

Mr. Manuel Gomez age 53 of Dayton passed away on August 2, 2021, at Rhea Medical Center.  …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: