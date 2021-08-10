Diann Johnson, Oliver Springs

Diann Johnson, 63, passed away peacefully at her home in Oliver Springs, Tennessee, on Friday, August 06, 2021.

She retired from the Department of Energy, Y-12 Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where she dedicated thirty-six and a half years to the nuclear plant.

She was an active member of the Faith Promise Church, where she served as a Small Group Leader and Kid’s Group Leader. Diann also served as a volunteer feeding the homeless, coordinating church events, and other church-related needs that needed to be met.

She is preceded in death by her father, Douglas Johnson; brothers, Darryl, Darron, Derric; and nephew, Joshua Rogers. She is survived by her mother, Doris Johnson; brothers, Michael; Doyle; David and wife, Mary; Duane and wife, Brandy Johnson; sisters; Donna Lawson; Renaee Wallace and husband, Barry; Doretta “Lynn” Blaney, and husband, Kenneth; Dorenda “Lisa” Johnson; numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, and special friends, Nancy and Lonnie Byrge; Debra and Mike Campbell, Manford and Phyllis Zuschneid and Donna Dukes.

A memorial service will begin at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs with Pastor Kenny Rains officiating.

If you would like to donate to a memorial in honor of Diann please donate to the Tennessee American Cancer Society, PO Box 332047, Nashville, TN 37203

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her!

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Johnson family. www.sharpfh.com.

