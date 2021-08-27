Dewey W. Walker, 73, went home to be with our Lord on August 25th, 2021. Dewey was born in Anderson County. He was a graduate of Norris High School. He served in the United States Army. Dewey also served as a Deacon for Bethel Baptist Church. He enjoyed NASCAR, collecting and restoring vintage tractors, and spending lake time with his family. He will always be known as “Pap” to his grandkids and as the one to call for help when you needed it, no matter the job. He will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents Odus and Margret Walker.

Dewey is survived by his wife, Rebecca Walker; two sons, Bryan Walker (Sue) and Robbie Walker; two daughters, Windy Parton (Scot) and Heidi Satterfield (John), grandsons, Adam, Zach, Alex, Dawson, Carter, Caleb and Aiden; siblings, Jackie Walker, Billy Walker, Barbara Elkins, Mary Paskell, Ethel Davis, and Carolyn Oxendine.

There will be a memorial service held Sunday, August 29 th, 2021 at 6 pm at Bethel Baptist Church in Clinton TN. www.holleygamble.com

