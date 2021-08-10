David Lee ‘Bucket’ Norris, Oakdale

Mr. David Lee ‘Bucket’ Norris, age 74 of Oakdale passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a US Army Veteran. Bucket operated a roofing company for many years and loved raising animals.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Juanita Norris.

Brother: James Douglas Norris

He is survived by his daughter: Debra Mitchell.

Son: Sean Norris.

Brother & sister-in-law: Donnie & Yvonne Norris

Sister & brother-in-law: Patricia ‘Trit’ & George Brown.

Four grandchildren: Savannah Norris, Claudia Anderson, Anthony Jordan, and Naomi Jordan.

And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will meet Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 2:00 PM in White Oak Cemetery in Oakdale for graveside services with Bro. Wayne Nelson officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Norris family.

