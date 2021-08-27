David G. Humphrey, Coal Hill

News Department 9 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 6 Views

David G. Humphrey, age 78, of Coal Hill passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Roane Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 7, 1942, in Harriman.  Upon entering the fourth grade, he started working with his Dad as a carpenter.  He became a very talented carpenter who taught & influenced many people in carpentry work. He was a member of the Carpenters Union while working for TVA. David was a master of many trades.  He was also a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam era. David enjoyed watching old westerns, military documentaries, and also Atlanta Braves baseball. He was very loved by his family and friends.  Preceded in death by his parents, M.D. & Pauline Humphrey.   
 
SURVIVORS
 
Loving wife of 61 years          Margaret Freels Humphrey of Coal Hill
 
Children                                Michelle Dyer & husband, John of Coal Hill
                                              Robin Scarbrough & husband, Greg of Coal Hill
                                              Jason Humphrey & wife, Amy of Knoxville
                                              Amanda Gaskin & husband, Matthew of Wartburg
 
Grandchildren                        Shane & wife, Whitney, Collyn, Zach, Haley,
                                              David, Jacob, Ethan, Katelyn, Ariana
 
Great-grandchildren               Shayna, Link, and Lennox
 
Brothers                                 Mickey Humphrey of Hazlehurst, GA
                                              Danny Humphrey of Cornelia, GA
 
Sisters                                    Linda Swafford & husband, Welzie of Harriman
                                              Sue Carter & husband, Craig of Caruso, NC
 
Several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends
 
Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 – 4:00 pm, Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the home of his daughter, Robin, and everyone is invited, with Robert Packett speaking at 4:00 pm.  Military honors will be conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.
 

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Humphrey, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Kyle Burton, 82

Kyle Burton, age 82, passed away on August 24, 2021. He was a member of …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: