David G. Humphrey, Coal Hill

David G. Humphrey, age 78, of Coal Hill passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Roane Medical Center, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 7, 1942, in Harriman. Upon entering the fourth grade, he started working with his Dad as a carpenter. He became a very talented carpenter who taught & influenced many people in carpentry work. He was a member of the Carpenters Union while working for TVA. David was a master of many trades. He was also a United States Navy veteran who served his country proudly during the Vietnam era. David enjoyed watching old westerns, military documentaries, and also Atlanta Braves baseball. He was very loved by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, M.D. & Pauline Humphrey.
SURVIVORS
Loving wife of 61 years Margaret Freels Humphrey of Coal Hill
Children Michelle Dyer & husband, John of Coal Hill
Robin Scarbrough & husband, Greg of Coal Hill
Jason Humphrey & wife, Amy of Knoxville
Amanda Gaskin & husband, Matthew of Wartburg
Grandchildren Shane & wife, Whitney, Collyn, Zach, Haley,
David, Jacob, Ethan, Katelyn, Ariana
Great-grandchildren Shayna, Link, and Lennox
Brothers Mickey Humphrey of Hazlehurst, GA
Danny Humphrey of Cornelia, GA
Sisters Linda Swafford & husband, Welzie of Harriman
Sue Carter & husband, Craig of Caruso, NC
Several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends
Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 – 4:00 pm, Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the home of his daughter, Robin, and everyone is invited, with Robert Packett speaking at 4:00 pm. Military honors will be conducted by the Roane County Honor Guard. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.
