David Ferrell Huddleston, Kingston

David Ferrell Huddleston age 73 of Kingston, TN passed away August 18, 2021, at home.

David was born in Cookeville, TN August 3, 1948, and was of the Baptist faith. He retired from TVA-Kingston Steam Plant and held a 3rd degree Black Belt in Isshinryu Karate. David enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He served for eight years in the United States Army National Guard-SSG.

Preceded in death by parents, Bennett and Mary Frances Huddleston.

Survived by sons, Paul David Huddleston and fiancé Becky of Kingston, TN
Daniel Huddleston and wife Kelly of Kingston, TN

Sister, Kathryn Huddleston of Nashville, TN

Grandchildren, Ashley Thomas and Luke Huddleston
Great grandchild, Oliver Thomas

The Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. A private Graveside Service will be held in Salem Cemetery, Cookeville, TN.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Huddleston Family.

