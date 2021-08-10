Darryl Lynn Davis, Coalfield

Darryl Lynn Davis, age 63 of Coalfield, passed away at his home on Friday, August 6, 2021.

He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and an excellent mechanic. He was the owner of D & D Construction for many years and enjoyed racing and trucking.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Seiber Davis.

Darryl is survived by his wife, Carla Fair Davis;

Daughter, Chancey Cashmore and husband, Gerald;

Father, George Davis;

Grandchildren, Caroline, Lily, Georgia, Titus, and Charlie;

And many other family members and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 10:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Preacher Mack Smith officiating.

