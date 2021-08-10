Darryl Lynn Davis, Coalfield

Darryl Lynn Davis, age 63 of Coalfield, passed away at his home on Friday, August 6, 2021.
He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and an excellent mechanic. He was the owner of D & D Construction for many years and enjoyed racing and trucking.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Seiber Davis.
Darryl is survived by his wife, Carla Fair Davis;
Daughter, Chancey Cashmore and husband, Gerald;
Father, George Davis;
Grandchildren, Caroline, Lily, Georgia, Titus, and Charlie;
And many other family members and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 10:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Preacher Mack Smith officiating.
To leave a note for Darryl’s family or to sign the online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of DARRYL LYNN DAVIS, please visit our floral store.