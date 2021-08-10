Darryl Lynn Davis, Coalfield

News Department 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 13 Views

Darryl Lynn Davis, age 63 of Coalfield, passed away at his home on Friday, August 6, 2021.

He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and an excellent mechanic. He was the owner of D & D  Construction for many years and enjoyed racing and trucking.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Seiber Davis.

Darryl is survived by his wife, Carla Fair Davis;

Daughter, Chancey Cashmore and husband, Gerald;

Father, George Davis;

Grandchildren, Caroline, Lily, Georgia, Titus, and Charlie;

And many other family members and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 10:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Preacher Mack Smith officiating.

To leave a note for Darryl’s family or to sign the online guestbook, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of DARRYL LYNN DAVIS, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Hope Elaine “Wonder Woman” Beason, Kingston

Hope Elaine “Wonder Woman” Beason, age 49, of Kingston passed away suddenly Saturday evening at her …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: