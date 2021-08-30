Darrell Glenn Fink Sr, Harriman

Mr. Darrell Glenn Fink Sr., age 67 of Harriman went to be with the Lord Thursday August 26, 2021.  He served Roane County for 38 years as the owner / operator of Wheels Towing.  Darrell was well-loved and appreciated by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul & Florence Fink.

Brothers: Jackie, David, and Jerry Fink.

Sisters: Barbara Fink and Wanda Seiber.

Father & mother-in-law: Fred & Ruby Frost.

Special friend: Eugene Hackler.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years wife: Karen Frost Fink.

Three sons & daughters-in-law: Darrell Glenn Jr & Christine Fink, Todd & Erica Fink, and Josh & Jessica Fink all of Harriman.

Brother & sister-in-law: Paul & Linda Fink,

Sister & brother-in-law: Paulette & Dale Noe.

Seven grandchildren: Taylor & Chris Gilmore, Tiffany & Cody Scarbrough, Bubba, Braden, Lainey, Will, and Bella Fink.

Seven great-grandchildren: Drayven, Hunter, Am, Gracie, Bradley, Harper, Ryley.

Brother-in-law: Byrum Frost.

Sister-in-law: Darlene Frost and Trish Turpin

Lifelong friend: Bobby Shillings.

Special friends: Bud Smith, Donny Turpin, and Tim Kenney.

And a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday August 30, 2021, from 11:00 am to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman.  Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Charles Webb and Yogi White officiating.  Graveside services will follow in the Foster Cemetery in Oliver Springs.

The family asks that everyone wear a mask due to Covid-19.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Fink family.

