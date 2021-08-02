Cumberland County sees an 87% Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Roane County 73%

A look at last week’s COVID-19 numbers for our area shows a large gain in the numbers. Below is a chart that shows Cumberland County has increased 87%, Roane County 73%, Anderson County 58%, and Morgan County 50%. Every county has also seen at least one new death from COVID-19.
Week beginning August 2, 2021
|ACTIVE
|+/- ACTIVE
|% INCREASE
|DEATHS
|INCREASE IN DEATHS
|Anderson County
|131
|48
|57.83
|179
|2
|Campbell County
|54
|62
|Cumberland County
|161
|75
|87.21
|143
|1
|Morgan County
|75
|25
|50.00
|38
|1
|Roane County
|147
|62
|72.94
|110
|1
|Week of July 26, 2021
|ACTIVE
|DEATHS
|Anderson County
|83
|177
|Campbell County
|–
|–
|Cumberland County
|86
|142
|Morgan County
|50
|37
|Roane County
|85
|109