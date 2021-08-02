Cumberland County sees an 87% Increase in COVID-19 Cases, Roane County 73%

Brad Jones 4 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 30 Views

A look at last week’s COVID-19 numbers for our area shows a large gain in the numbers. Below is a chart that shows Cumberland County has increased 87%, Roane County 73%, Anderson County 58%, and Morgan County 50%. Every county has also seen at least one new death from COVID-19.

Week beginning August 2, 2021

ACTIVE+/- ACTIVE% INCREASEDEATHSINCREASE IN DEATHS
Anderson County1314857.831792
Campbell County5462
Cumberland County1617587.211431
Morgan County752550.00381
Roane County1476272.941101

Week of July 26, 2021
ACTIVEDEATHS
Anderson County83177
Campbell County
Cumberland County86142
Morgan County5037
Roane County85109

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals this week upheld the conviction of Matthew Dotson

The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals this week upheld the conviction of Matthew Dotson. He …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: