COVID-19 Active Cases Continue to Grow

Here are the most recent numbers: from The Roane /Morgan County Health Director Lara Conner.
|ACTIVE
|+/- ACTIVE
|% INCREASE
|DEATHS
|INCREASE IN DEATHS
|Anderson County
|264
|133
|102
|179
|0
|Campbell County
|125
|71
|131
|64
|2
|Cumberland County
|359
|198
|123
|145
|2
|Morgan County
|97
|22
|29
|39
|1
|Roane County
|300
|153
|104
|111
|1
Conner also stated that Dr. Lisa Piercy Tenn. Health Commissioner visited the Roane /Morgan County Health Departments. We did not get a heads up on this, but we hope to grab some photos of the visit from her for tomorrow’s newscast.