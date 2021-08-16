Clifford E. “Tip” Willis, Harriman

Mr. Clifford E. “Tip” Willis, age 89, a resident of the Riggs Chapel Community of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born October 28, 1931, in Oakdale, Tennessee. Mr. Willis was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Willis was a retired Equipment Operator and Well Driller for Clyde Suttles Well Drilling with over 40 years of service. He loved fishing, gardening, and mowing grass, but most of all he loved and adored all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Lester Willis and Leora Jones Willis; wife, Mary Jewel Rose Russell Willis; daughter, Jodie Willis Long, and several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include:

Sons and Daughters-in-law: Chucky E. Willis (Patty) of Harriman, TN

Gary Willis (Kay) of Harriman, TN

Marty Willis (Sandy) of Harriman, TN

10 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great-Great Grandchild

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and special friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will follow on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Greg Russell officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee.

