Clifford Buster Kindred, Rockwood

Mr. Clifford Buster Kindred, age 91, a resident of the Daysville Community of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home. Buster, as he was known, was born September 29, 1929, at home in Cumberland County, Tennessee. He was a member of the Mt. Vernal Baptist Church in Rockwood. Mr. Kindred was a retired Rural Mail Carrier with the U.S. Postal Service, Rockwood Post Office, and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War and a Veteran of the Tennessee Army National Guard with over 30 years of combined government service. He loved Farming and Carpentry. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Albert Kindred and Catherine Millican Kindred; wife, Edna Pauline Swicegood Kindred; step-son, Danny Isham; brothers, James Kindred, Teddy Kindred, and Ralph Kindred; and sister, Vivian Minteer.

Survivors include:

Sons: Jerry Kindred of Rockwood, TN

Eddie Kindred (Louann) of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Jody Kindred (Tammy) of Rockwood, TN

Brittany Yarber (Stephan) of Rockwood, TN

Brooke Carter (Trevor) of Rockwood, TN

Great Grandchildren: Urijah Sexton, Brayson Sexton, and Corbin Carter

Brother: Kenneth Kindred of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Kathleen Truxal of Brazil, IN

Cora Lou Paine of Imperial, MD

Mary Emma Highfill of Paoli, IN

And a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 3, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) until 7:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Mike Nelson officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. (E.D.T.) in the Millstone Cemetery in Cumberland County, Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the Tennessee Army National Guard.

