Claudette Stooksbury, 84

Claudette Stooksbury, age 84 went to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 8, 2021.  She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.  She was a faithful member of Red Hill Baptist Church for more than 70 years.  She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harley Stooksbury; parents, Willie & Ruby Hunley; brother, Willie “Billy Ed”; sister, Jean Duncan; great-grandson, Kyle Nix, Jr.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresa & husband Terry and Penny & husband Russell; grandchildren, Aleshia & husband Ed, Brian & wife Sarah, Kyle & wife Marie; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty & husband Wendell; many nieces and nephews.  She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family will have a graveside service at 11:00 am, Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Norris Memorial Garden.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

