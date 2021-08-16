Citizen Contacts BBB TV12 About Trash Issue at Teller Village Apartments

(August 16, 2021) This morning we received a call from a concerned citizen of the Teller Village Apartments and the trash mess that has been allowed to gather near the entrance. The trash receptacle is full, but residents have been forced to continue to put their trash in and around the dumpster.

We took a ride over there this morning to take a look for ourselves and was astonished at what we saw.

A refrigerator setting in the parking lot. Trash strewn around the grounds. A total mess that would embarrass just about anyone who lived there.

I have sent a message to the Codes Enforcement officer of the City of Oak Ridge, along with the City Manager in hopes of getting an answer and fixing this issue for the tenants of Teller Village Apartments.

We hope to have answers soon from the city and we’ll pass those along to you as soon as we get them. We have not contacted the Teller Village Apartment office, yet, but will as soon as we hear back from the City of Oak Ridge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

