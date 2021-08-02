Chris Hensley, Coalfield

Chris Hensley, age 42, passed away July 31, 2021, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. He loved spending time with his kids and loved watching sports. He was very excited to have his first grandbaby in November.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Glen & Joann Hensley and Leon & Marie Bunch; uncles, Roger Hensley and Butch Bunch; cousin, Brian Hensley.

He is survived by his wife, Jade Hensley; children, Austyn (Grace) Hensley, Carrigan & Mason Hensley; brother, Jason Hensley; mother-in-law, Jeannie Williams and a host of extended family and friends.

The family has chosen cremation and no memorial services have been scheduled.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Chris Hensley.

