Cheerful Wolfenbarger Jennings, 60

Cheerful Wolfenbarger Jennings went home to be with her heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. She was saved at the age of 23 at singing on Lake Shore Road in Bean Station, TN. She joined Spiritual Missionary Baptist Church in 2012 where she remained a loving and devoted member until her death. Cheerful loved the Gospel and old fashioned spirit-filled gospel singing; building a life and home with her soul mate Tim, spending time with her family, church family, and friends. She enjoyed reading, crafts, sewing, piecing quilt top, crocheting, baking, and cooking. After working briefly in the public sector she built her career with the State of Tennessee starting with the DOC in 1986 then transferring to the Military Department, 134 Air Refueling Wing/Civil Engineering in 1989. Cheerful is preceded in death by father Elder James L. Wolfenbarger, maternal grandparents, Clayton and Etta Rosenbalm; paternal grandparents, Parlin and Artie Wolfenbarger.

Survived by:

Loving and devoted husband of 9 years……..Tim Jennings

Mother……………….June Wolfenbarger

Brother………….……Joe (Nora) Wolfenbarger

Step-daughter…….Mary(Shawn) McGown

Step-son………………Elijah(Taylor) Jennings

Step-grandsons….Reid and Benson McGown

Forever Friend……Dawn Smith

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 6:00-8:00 PM. Cheerful will lie in state from 1-2 pm at Spiritual Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, August 21, 2021, with the funeral service at 2:00 PM with Rev. Clifford Fraker, Rev. Aaron Hunley, and Rev. Kenny Buckner officiating. The burial will be held at McGinnis Harrel Cemetery following the funeral service. Written by: Cheerful Jennings www.holleygamble.com

